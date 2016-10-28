South Africa

Police Seized 250 Guns During a Single Raid in Cape Town

28 October 2016

IOL (South Africa)

Tshwane - The South African Police Service on Friday seized over 250 firearms, ammunition and an undisclosed amount of money at a premises in Valhalla Park, Cape Town, acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane said. Addressing media in Pretoria on Friday evening, Phahlane said crime scene experts were still at the area, and processing the seized items. "We would like to congratulate the Western Cape police who, during an intelligence-led... (GunPolicy.org)

