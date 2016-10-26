France,Turkey,United Arab Emirates,Netherlands,Switzerland,Algeria,Germany,United Kingdom,South Korea,Saudi Arabia,United States

Germany Defends Its Sudden Leap in Gun, Ammo Exports [ES]

26 October 2016

Deutsche Welle

[Translated summary: Between January and June 2016, Germany exported firearms and military equipment amounting to €4 billion; an increase of 500 million in relation to the same period in 2015. The government defended its firearm export policy, saying that it's restrictive and transparent and assuring that they give a "special relevance" to the respect of human rights.] Entre enero y junio de 2016 Alemania concedió permisos de exportación de armas y equipamiento... (GunPolicy.org)

