Gun Policy News
Fewer Than 1 in 20 British Police Officers Carry Firearms [FR]
27 October 2016
France TV Info
[Translated summary: In Great Britain, less than 5% of police officers carry a firearm. In 2015-16 they used their guns only seven times. To be able to carry a firearm, officers must volunteer and pass very strict tests, as well as psychological monitoring.] Alors que 250 millions d'euros vont, en France, être affectés à moderniser le matériel des policiers, coup de projecteur sur la situation en Grande-Bretagne. Outre-Manche, la tradition historique du bobby non... (GunPolicy.org)