United Kingdom

Fewer Than 1 in 20 British Police Officers Carry Firearms [FR]

27 October 2016

France TV Info

[Translated summary: In Great Britain, less than 5% of police officers carry a firearm. In 2015-16 they used their guns only seven times. To be able to carry a firearm, officers must volunteer and pass very strict tests, as well as psychological monitoring.] Alors que 250 millions d'euros vont, en France, être affectés à moderniser le matériel des policiers, coup de projecteur sur la situation en Grande-Bretagne. Outre-Manche, la tradition historique du bobby non... (GunPolicy.org)

