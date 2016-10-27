Germany

German Gun Exports Explode: €4 Billion Arms Sold in 2016 [FR]

27 October 2016

Enjeux (France)

[Translated summary: Germany set a new record in firearm and ammunition exportation, mainly to Saudi Arabia, Algeria and Turkey. Total arms sales have gone from €3.5 billion in the first six months of 2015 to €4 billion in the same period of 2016, while total ammunition exports have risen from €27 million to €283.8 million. The government has been accused of hypocrisy for benefiting from armed conflicts.] L'Allemagne vient d'établir un nouveau record dans... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Enjeux (France)

40079