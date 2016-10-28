United Kingdom

UK Border Security Gaps Could Let Terrorists Bring in Guns

28 October 2016

Guardian

Weaknesses in Britain's border security may allow terrorists to get the guns they need to attack London, a report has warned. The report, for London mayor Sadiq Khan, warns of rising firearms use in the capital over the summer, with the potential for weapons smuggled in by organised criminals being acquired by terrorists. The study by Lord Toby Harris says that a major terrorist attack could inflict a severe casualty toll on London, and makes 127 recommendations to... (GunPolicy.org)

