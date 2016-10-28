Kenya

Over 1,200 People Allegedly Shot Dead by Police in Kenya

28 October 2016

al Jazeera

Kenyan police have been accused of more than 1,200 shooting deaths over the past five years amid calls for the government to investigate extrajudicial killings and disappearances. Only one police officer in Kenya has been successfully prosecuted and imprisoned for an unlawful killing in the last three years, according to the local group Independent Medico-Legal Unit, which monitors police violence. New York-based Human Rights Watch has also highlighted at least 34... (GunPolicy.org)

