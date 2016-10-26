Liberia

Liberia 'Has Marked 90%' of Guns Located by Government

26 October 2016

Liberia News Agency

An official of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) says Liberia is far ahead of some of the member states when it comes to the collection and marking of arms in the region. According to her, about 90 percent of arms collected in Liberia have been marked, with just 10 percent remaining. The ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Mrs. Halima Ahmed, made the disclosure recently when she paid a courtesy call on Liberia's Foreign... (GunPolicy.org)

