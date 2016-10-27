Ghana

Ghana Makes Case at UN Against Abuse of Illicit Guns

27 October 2016

Ghana Web

Ghana has told the United Nations that the proliferation and abuse of conventional weapons, particularly Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) and their ammunition continue to undermine world peace and security as well as sustainable development. It argued that the supplies of SALW to non-state actors in a volatile world which is experiencing significant fragility, organized crime and terrorism is not the route to take by those truly committed to sustainable peace and... (GunPolicy.org)

