Spain Licences 8,000 Civilians to Carry Hidden Handguns

25 October 2016

El País (Colombia)

Sitting on a terrace having breakfast, Fernando glances around, and then opens his jacket to reveal a small pistol in a brown leather holster. It is a Glock 9mm and he carries it for protection. A jeweler by trade, he was the target of a number of violent attacks several years ago, and was subsequently declared "at risk" and issued a B license by Spanish police – a license that allows him to carry a firearm for self-defense. Fernando is not particularly pleased to be... (GunPolicy.org)

