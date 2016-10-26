Israel

Corruption Scuttles India Army Deal with Israeli Rifle Maker

26 October 2016

IndiaToday (India)

Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar has scrapped a controversial Army tender worth around '1,000 crore to procure 45,000 rifles amid allegations of corruption in the acquisition process. The tender was under the scanner over the possibility of favours being given to Israeli firm, Israeli Weapons Industry, over its other rivals in the deal. The tender for the rifles was issued in 2010 in which 44,600 close quarter carbines (rifles) were to be provided to the infantry... (GunPolicy.org)

