Iraq,Poland,France,Switzerland,Japan,New Zealand,Australia,Germany

German Ammo Sales Up Tenfold, €4 Billion Arms Sales in 2016

25 October 2016

Mo4ch (US)

Germany's small arms ammunition sales have increased by 10 times in the first 6 months of 2016, while total arms sales have reached €4 billion over the same period and have set a new record, Deutsche-Presse Agentur (DPA) says, citing a government report. The total value of the small arms ammo export contracts has risen from €27 million ($29.3 million) in the first half of 2015 to €283.8 million ($308 million) in the first six months of 2016, the reports says,... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Mo4ch (US)

40062