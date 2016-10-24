Argentina

Argentina Extends National Gun Amnesty for Another Year [ES]

24 October 2016

Hoy (Argentina)

[Translated summary: Argentina's government extended the deadline for the national disarmament program until the end of 2017. In the country there are 1,200,000 registered firearms, but it's estimated that there are 3 million more undeclared and in the hands of criminals. According to official data, since 2007 the program received 175,000 handguns and shotguns that were disabled and destroyed.] El Gobierno promulgó la ley sancionada en el Congreso que extiende la... (GunPolicy.org)

