Pakistan

Wanted Criminals Arrested, Arms Seized in Pakistan

22 October 2016

Business Recorder (Pakistan)

Police on Friday claimed that they have arrested 115 wanted criminals and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from their oppression during ongoing strike and search operations against anti-social elements in various areas of district Mardan. Addressing a news conference in district Mardan, superintendent police (SP)- Operation, Shafiullah Khan Gandapoor said that on the special directives of district police officer (DPO) Fasial Shahzad, several crackdown team... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Business Recorder (Pakistan)

40058