Namibia

Namibia: 812 Illegal Firearms Surrendered in Gun Amnesty

24 October 2016

Namibian (Windhoek)

More than 660 firearms were surrendered in the Khomas region as part of the firearms and ammunition amnesty declared at the end of August this year. The amnesty ends on 18 November. Omusati is second on the list with 31 firearms surrendered, while //Karas where 29 firearms were surrendered, is third; and Otjozondjupa with 27 is fourth. At the top of the surrendered ammunition is Otjozondjupa with 4 386; followed by Oshikoto with 2 790, and Ohangwena with 2 022. Ten... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Namibian (Windhoek)

40055