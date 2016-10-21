Australia

Recent Gun Figures from Australia's CrimTrac Lack Credibility

21 October 2016

University of Sydney Media Release, Media release

University of Sydney gun policy expert, Associate Professor Philip Alpers has questioned the accuracy of registered firearms data published by CrimTrac, the federal agency responsible for counting gun owners and their firearms. In Table 2.23 at page 63 of its 2015-16 Annual Report, the following conclusions seem to lack credibility: - An increase of 1.2 million registered firearms in Australia in the past three years - A sudden decrease of 900,000 registered... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: University of Sydney Media Release

40047