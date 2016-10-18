Ukraine,Libya,Moldova,Russia,Italy

Jihadi Tomb Raiders, Italian Mafia Sell Antiquities for ISIS Guns

18 October 2016

Daily Beast (USA)

A fuzzy photo shows the decapitated marble head of an ancient Roman statue; the grainy image is standing in for the gilded sales bills usually displayed in the world's finest auction houses. There are no certificates of authenticity or patrimony for these artifacts either, just maps with red markings. This is no ordinary art show. The maps in question show ancient Roman and Greek tombs that have been pillaged in Libya. These artifacts have been put on the market by... (GunPolicy.org)

