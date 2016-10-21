Guyana

Guyanese Concerned About Gun Crimes Despite 21% Decline

21 October 2016

Demerara Waves (Guyana)

Former Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Retired Brigadier Mark Phillips Friday said although the official police statistics show a decline in serious crimes, the feeling of insecurity among Guyanese is very high makes it necessary for collaboration among several stakeholders. "Notwithstanding the statistics that speak to a reduction in crime -- and here I am not hitting at the police force -- it is my firm belief, as a citizen of Guyana, that the high... (GunPolicy.org)

