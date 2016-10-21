Luxembourg

Shipment of War Weapons to Luxembourg Was "Normal" [FR]

21 October 2016

L'essentiel (Luxembourg)

[Translated summary: A shipment of 200 weapons of war (pistols and Kalashnikovs) heading to Luxembourg was detained in the Germany-Austria border. However, after 14 hours, authorities concluded that the shipment was perfectly legal. Gun dealers explain that several collectors and sport shooters are interest in semi-auto rifles.] LUXEMBOURG -- La police et les vendeurs d'armes l'assurent: intercepter un camion transportant plus de 200 armes de guerre potentiellement... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: L'essentiel (Luxembourg)

40039