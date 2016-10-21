South Africa

South Africa Police Destroy Another 23,000 Firearms [FR]

21 October 2016

La Revue de l'Afrique

[Translated summary: South African police have destroyed 22,999 firearms, most of them seized from criminals. 3,156 were police guns that were no longer operational. Among them were revolvers, pistols, hunting rifles and assault rifles. Police are sure that destruction will contribute to the security of the country, which sees an average of 16 gun deaths each day.] La police sud-africaine a conduit hier une opération médiatisée de destruction massive d'armes à feu.... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: La Revue de l'Afrique

40038