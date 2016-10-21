Australia

Australian Gun Lobby, Leyonhjelm Shot Themselves in the Foot

21 October 2016

The New Daily (Australia)

Adler Arms Corp, the Turkish manufacturer of the A110 lever-action rapid-fire 12 gauge shotgun, will not legally be entitled to distribute its product to Australian consumers for the indefinite future. After assembled state and Commonwealth ministers failed to reach consensus on Friday about an appropriate risk assessed classification for the Adler, it appears the gun lobby, in particular Liberal Democrat cross bench Senator David Leyonhjelm has shot itself in the... (GunPolicy.org)

