Australia

Australia to Launch New National Gun Amnesty in 2017 [ES]

21 October 2016

El Nuevo Herald, Associated Press

[Translated summary: Australia will allow owners to hand in illegal firearms without penalty, from the middle of 2017. The amnesty will be the first national long gun amnesty since the 1996 buyback in response to a mass shooting that left 35 dead. The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission reported that there could be 300-600,000 unregistered firearms.] CANBERRA -- Australia permitirá a los propietarios de armas entregar armas de fuego ilegales sin ser... (GunPolicy.org)

