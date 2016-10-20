Australia

Australia Extends Ban on Adler Rapid-fire Lever Action Shotgun

20 October 2016

ABC News (Australia)

Police ministers met in Melbourne this morning to consider a new classification for the lever-action shotgun. There is currently a ban in place on Adler shotguns that have a magazine capacity of more than five rounds. The ABC understands concerns were raised that tightened restrictions on the seven-shot Adler would struggle to pass Parliament in certain states. The Australian Federal Police and Justice Minister Michael Keenan said there was a "majority" view but that... (GunPolicy.org)

