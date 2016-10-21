Australia

Australia Gun Laws: Which Way Will We Go? - Guardian OpEd

21 October 2016

Guardian, Opinion

On Friday, the state police ministers will meet to finalise the review of the National Firearms Agreement (NFA) including the fate of the Adler A110 lever-action shotgun. The importance of this meeting should not be underestimated. In summary, the ministers are deciding the future direction of Australia's gun laws. A future that could see the demise of Australia's strong gun laws and the continual rise of the pro-gun lobby. One issue which the states and commonwealth... (GunPolicy.org)

