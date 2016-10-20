Bulgaria,South Sudan,Israel

Israel Gun Trade 'Helping to Fuel South Sudan War,' Says UN

20 October 2016

Times of Israel

A United Nations panel of experts found evidence of "well-established networks" of arms suppliers in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, including from Israel, that are fueling the war in South Sudan. In a confidential report to the Security Council obtained by AFP on Thursday, the panel described the arms deals that are not recent and involve Israeli and Bulgarian firms. The Council has threatened to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan to try to end the fighting... (GunPolicy.org)

