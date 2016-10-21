Australia

Licensed Gun Owners Stockpiling Extra Weapons in Australia

21 October 2016

Advertiser (Adelaide)

Licensed gun owners are stockpiling extra weapons and more than a million guns have been registered since 2012 – about the same number that were destroyed in the wake of Port Arthur, The Advertiser can reveal. The official figures come amid fierce debate on guns in Canberra yesterday, where embattled Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull strongly rebuked his predecessor, Tony Abbott. Senator David Leyonhjelm threw a grenade by saying he had a deal with the Coalition to... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Advertiser (Adelaide)

40027