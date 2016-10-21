Australia,Afghanistan,Russia,Central Asia,Pakistan,China,Turkey,Brazil

UN Rule of Thumb Suggests 600,000 Illegal Guns in Australia

21 October 2016

Age (Melbourne)

As many as 600,000 illegal guns could be circulating in the Australian underworld, but national efforts to control the spread is being hampered by inconsistencies between states, a firearms intelligence report has found. The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission report on guns - to be released on Friday, the same day as state and federal government representatives meet to thrash out a way to combat illegal firearms - also backs a national amnesty. Chris Dawson,... (GunPolicy.org)

