Australia

Adler Shotgun Explainer: Lever Actions and the Law in Australia

19 October 2016

Guardian

Gun control in Australia has been thrust into the political spotlight once again as reports emerge that Malcolm Turnbull may be willing to consider relaxing Australia's firearms laws. The reports appear to focus on softening restrictions on lever-action shotguns in exchange for support from the Liberal Democrat senator David Leyonhjelm to pass industrial relations legislation. National firearms laws created after the Port Arthur massacre in 1996 set out how weapons... (GunPolicy.org)

