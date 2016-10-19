Australia

Tough Gun Laws Averted Massacres - Another Ex-Australia PM

19 October 2016

Guardian

Tony Abbott has challenged Malcolm Turnbull directly on gun regulation, warning Australia has avoided a mass casualty event because "it is very hard to get guns". Abbott's intervention came as the West Australian premier, Colin Barnett, said he did not support lifting the ban on the Adler lever-action shotgun, putting him at odds with New South Wales, which is backing a push to allow the importation of a seven-shot version of the firearm. The persistent standoff... (GunPolicy.org)

