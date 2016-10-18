Pakistan,India

Eyes on Pakistan, India Preps Gun Makers for Production Surge

18 October 2016

Breitbart

According to the India Times, India at the moment may not be ready to fight a full-blown war with Pakistan beyond a few days due to a shortage of military supplies and near depleted war reserves. "In particular, the defense ministry is looking at small arms and ammunition and spare parts and weapons for the Sukhoi and Mirage fighter fleets on a priority basis," notes ET. The news outlet points out that the Indian military is vulnerable to facing critical shortages,... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Breitbart

40019