Eyes on Armenia, Azerbaijan Builds Its Own Gun Industry

14 October 2016

Eurasianet.org (EU/Asia)

With an array of new, domestically produced weapons, including sniper rifles, machine guns, armed drones, and armored vehicles, Azerbaijan is showcasing its arms industry amid growing tensions with neighboring Armenia. Much of the attention on Azerbaijan's growing military has focused on the country's weapons purchases from abroad, notably from Russia and Israel. But the country also has been steadily building up its indigenous production capabilities. The new wares... (GunPolicy.org)

