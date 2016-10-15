Philippines

Assault Weapons Seized from Trafficking Group in Philippines

15 October 2016

The Standard (Philippines)

A shipment of about 6,700 rounds of ammunition for high-caliber arms and assault rifles from Metro Manila to Mindanao was intercepted by police and military agents at a port in Cagayan de Oro Thursday, law enforcement officials said Friday. Two handlers of the cargo and a member of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front were arrested after the shipment—thousands of M60 caliber bullets and four rounds for the M203 grenade launchers—was seized. This was the second... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: The Standard (Philippines)

40014