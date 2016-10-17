Spain

Spain Has 3 Million Guns Among 1.1 Million Citizens [ES]

17 October 2016

El País (Spain)

[Translated summary: Spain has 3 million registered firearms in the hands of 1.1 million citizens, most of them for hunting, sport or collecting. Only 8,000 people have type B licences that allow them to carry concealed guns. Since obtaining this licence is complicated, most people who fear for their safety tend to own guns for sport; they only have to attend a shooting club regularly to keep their licences.] La población española es una de las menos armadas, pero... (GunPolicy.org)

