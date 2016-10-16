Australia

NSW Police Credit Lower Gun Crime to Warrantless Searches

16 October 2016

Sydney Morning Herald

Whether it was driving to university or down the road with his wife, odds were Youseff Hamze was about to be pulled over. The sports science graduate lost count of the amount of times his car was searched during the several months he was subject to a wrongfully-issued firearms prohibition order (FPO). "Where ever I would go, I would be pulled over," said the 26-year-old, whose relatives included members of the now-defunct Brothers for Life gang. "They searched my... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Sydney Morning Herald

40008