Somalia

UN Approved Arms Imports: Guns Resold in Somalia Markets

11 October 2016

New York Times, Reuters

Many guns imported by the Somali government with U.N. approval are being resold by arms dealers on the black market in the nation's capital Mogadishu, two Western diplomats said. Such sales violate a three-year-old deal which exempted government weapons imports from a U.N. arms embargo. The U.N. Security Council partially lifted it in 2013 to equip government forces fighting al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab militants. The United Nations imposed a blanket arms embargo on... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: New York Times, Reuters

39996