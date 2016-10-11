Syria,France,Turkey,Italy,Greece,United States,Spain

Europol Dismantles Spain/Syria/Libya Gun Trafficking Network

11 October 2016

EFE News Agency

A huge haul of arms and drugs was seized from a trafficking network run by Syrian nationals, Spain's police said Tuesday. A total of 109 people were arrested and 100 tons of hashish, 11,400 firearms, over a million ammunition rounds and 10 tons of explosives were seized in an international operation against a trafficking network that sold drugs to arm jihadist groups in countries like Libya. The joint operation was carried out by security forces from Spain, Italy,... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: EFE News Agency

39993