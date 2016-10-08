Peru

Peru to Tighten Penalties for Illegal Firearm Possession [ES]

8 October 2016

Terra (Peru)

[Translated summary: Peru's Interior Minister announced that he is working on a new law that seeks to punish with a prison sentence of no less than 5 years to anyone who carries a firearm without authorisation. He also said that Peru has a great problem with illegal firearms and with firearms that are rented secretely by police officers.] El ministro del Interior, Carlos Basombrío , anunció que el sector a su cargo está trabajando en una normativa que busca castigar... (GunPolicy.org)

