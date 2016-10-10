South Korea

South Korea: Surge in Gun Smuggling Worries Politician

10 October 2016

Yonhap News Agency (South Korea)

SEOUL -- A lawmaker from the ruling Saenuri Party said Monday the customs office detected 246 attempts to smuggle guns and related items into the country though August this year, adding South Korea can no longer be considered safe from firearms. According to the data compiled by Rep. Park Myung-jae, the Korea Customs Office caught seven shipments of fully functioning guns, as well as 171 other imitation firearms, which could potentially be used for crimes this... (GunPolicy.org)

