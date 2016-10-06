Chile

Chile: 14,000 Fireams Destroyed, Gun Crime Down [ES]

6 October 2016

20 Minutos (USA)

[Translated summary: In recent times 14,000 seized or voluntarily surrendered firearms have been destroyed in Chile. This year, police received a total of 5,264 firearms in an amnesty campaign. Crimes with firearms have reduced 9.3% in relation to 2015.] Un gigantesco horno que ardía a miles de grados centígrados fundió el jueves 14.000 armas decomisadas por las policías o entregadas voluntariamente por sus dueños, en la destrucción masiva de armamento más... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: 20 Minutos (USA)

39983