South Africa

Cape Town Cuts Gun Violence With High-tech ShotSpotter [FR]

7 October 2016

Agence Ecofin (Switzerland)

[Translated summary: A total of 71 firearm incidents have been registered in Cape Town in September, while 128 were registered in August and 211 in July. The reduction is due to the implementation of ShotSpotter, a high-tech acoustic detection system which allows police to arrive quickly at the scene of a shooting.] La semaine dernière, la ville sud-africaine de Cape Town a dressé un premier bilan de son utilisation du système numérique ShotSpotter, dans sa lutte... (GunPolicy.org)

