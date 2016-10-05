Pakistan

Cache of NATO Assault Rifles, Machineguns Seized in Pakistan

5 October 2016

Dawn (Karachi)

A huge cache of Nato weapons and ammunition was recovered by police on Wednesday during a raid on an empty house in the Azizabad area of the metropolis. Police reportedly seized a large number of weapons including anti-aircraft guns, SMGs, LMGs, sniper rifles, hand grenades and rocket launchers hidden in the water tank of the empty house. Bulletproof jackets and helmets were also recovered during the raid by police, DawnNews reported. The raid was conducted after the... (GunPolicy.org)

