Honduras: 2,038 Firearms Seized for Destruction This Year [ES]

4 October 2016

La Tribuna (Honduras)

[Translated summary: So far this year authorities in Honduras have seized 2,038 firearms, such as rifles (M-16, FAL, R-15, and AK-47 ), UZI machine guns and handguns of different calibres, from commercial and prohibited use. One of the rifles most used by criminal bands is the AK-47.] Las autoridades de Honduras se han incautado en lo que va del presente año de unas 2.038 armas de fuego como fusiles, ametralladoras UZI y pistolas de diverso calibre, entre otras,... (GunPolicy.org)

