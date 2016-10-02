Kenya

Kenya Police Kill 140+ in 2015: Other Countries Patrol Unarmed

2 October 2016

Daily Nation (Nairobi), Report

When it comes to killings, Kenya police has few equals: They kill more people in days than other countries do in years, a Nation Newsplex analysis reveals. Studies around the world have linked the number and rate of police killings to factors such as whether police are armed all the time, gun ownership rates, adherence to police guidelines firearms use, quality of training offered to police recruits and poverty levels. With a police killing rate of 3.2 per million... (GunPolicy.org)

