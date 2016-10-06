Spain

Spain Destroys Another 2,123 Unwanted Guns in Smelter [ES]

6 October 2016

La Información (Spain), Europa Press (Spain)

[Translated summary: Police from Lleida, Spain, destroyed 2,123 firearms by smelting. Most of them were shotguns surrendered because they were in poor condition or because their owners don't hunt anymore. Among the firearms there were also rifles, carbines, pistols, revolvers and airguns.] La Guardia Civil de Lleida ha destruido 2.123 armas de fuego convirtiéndolas en chatarra, la mayoría depositadas en la Comandancia por sus propietarios por mal estado o porque ya... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: La Información (Spain), Europa Press (Spain)

39959