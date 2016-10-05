Ghana

Ghana 'Safer' After 1,800 of 1 million Illicit Guns Are Registered

5 October 2016

Pulse (Ghana)

Ghana is now safe after a successful registration of almost 1,800 illicit weapons across the country, Minister of the Interior Prosper Bani has said. "Today, I can say citizens of this country are safer by way of having 1,796 weapons being registered or re-registered. It means that the security agencies have a record of these legal firearms in circulation in this country," Mr Bani said. The registration of the 1,800 illicit weapons means that a little fewer than 1.1...

