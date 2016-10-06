Serbia,France

Assault Rifle Worth 150 Euros in Serbia, 2000 in Scandinavia

6 October 2016

Balkan Insight (Sarajevo)

Serbia and France on Thursday will sign a protocol empowering the two countries to launch joint investigation teams to combat illicit arms trading. Mladen Nenadic, Serbia's Prosecutor for Organised Crime, told a conference on Wednesday that over 20 years on from the Balkan wars of the 1990s, the region is still full of arms that are being smuggled to Western countries. "Terrorist attacks on Western countries show the need to address the issue of the illegal arms trade... (GunPolicy.org)

