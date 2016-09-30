Yemen,Syria,Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe Approved €1.2 Billion Arms Sale to Middle East

30 September 2016

Jewish Business News

An investigation has found that countries in Eastern Europe discreetly approved the sale of weapons worth over €1 billion to countries in the Middle East. Those countries in turn ship weapons to war-ravaged Syria and Yemen. The hardware includes shells, anti-tank missiles, machine guns and thousands of Kalashnikov-style assault rifles. The Balkan Investigative Reporting Network (BIRN) and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) conducted the... (GunPolicy.org)

