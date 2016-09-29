Gun Policy News
Brazil Reviews Exports After Gun Maker Skirts Arms Embargo
29 September 2016
New York Times, Reuters
Brazil is reviewing its procedures for controlling arms exports, Defense Minister Raul Jungmann said on Thursday, when asked about an investigation into a sale of guns by Forjas Taurus SA that allegedly violated U.N. sanctions. "We are updating the regulations in this area, seeking objectivity and transparency. They need updating," the minister said. Jungmann said the review was part of a "periodic" update of arms export regulations. Taurus, the largest weapons... (GunPolicy.org)
