Brazil Reviews Exports After Gun Maker Skirts Arms Embargo

29 September 2016

New York Times, Reuters

Brazil is reviewing its procedures for controlling arms exports, Defense Minister Raul Jungmann said on Thursday, when asked about an investigation into a sale of guns by Forjas Taurus SA that allegedly violated U.N. sanctions. "We are updating the regulations in this area, seeking objectivity and transparency. They need updating," the minister said. Jungmann said the review was part of a "periodic" update of arms export regulations. Taurus, the largest weapons... (GunPolicy.org)

