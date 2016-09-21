Brazil

Manifesto in Support of the Disarmament Statute of Brazil

21 September 2016

Igarapé Insitute (Brazil), Communique

Brazilian society: We are researchers from public and private universities and research institutions across Brazil and around the world. Our goal is to highlight the scientific evidence associated with the Disarmament Statute. Studies on the relationships between the Statute and lethal violence are available in peer-reviewed journals, book chapters, and doctoral theses, a sample of which is listed in the Annex. Among other things, these studies refute the hypothesis... (GunPolicy.org)

