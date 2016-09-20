Australia

Australia Mulls More Gun Control as Gun Crimes Spike - NRA

20 September 2016

America's First Freedom

Hillary Clinton has said Australia's 1996 gun ban—and subsequent confiscation and destruction of over 650,000 guns from pump shotguns to rimfire .22 rifles from lawful people like you—is an idea "worth considering on the national level." Australians beg to differ. Today, 20 years after Australia's gun ban, gun crime is skyrocketing in Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city. And now politicians are talking about passing new gun-control laws to further disarm... (GunPolicy.org)

