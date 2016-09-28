Venezuela

Since 2003, Venezuela Has Destroyed Over 423,000 Guns [ES]

28 September 2016

Sputnik Mundo (Russia)

[Translated Summary: Over the last 13 years, Venezuela's Government has destroyed 423,000 firearms collected via national security programs. In the last operation, 1,308 firearms were disabled in the context of the "A Toda Vida" social program which aims to reduce the high crime rates in the country.] CARACAS — El Gobierno de Venezuela inutilizó 1.308 armas de fuego en el estado Anzoátegui (norte), como parte del programa social "A Toda Vida", que busca reducir el... (GunPolicy.org)

